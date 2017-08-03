LuAnn Filed For Divorce After Ramona Showed Her MORE Cheating Evidence

LuAnn de Lesseps filed for divorce just weeks after her Real Housewives of New York costar, Ramona Singer, confronted her with even more evidence of Tom D’Agostino’s cheating, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

At the RHONY reunion taping last month in New York City, Singer, who never approved of her frenemy’s relationship with the notorious playboy, brought receipts for what she had been insisting all season — that D’Agostino was unfaithful to his wife again after the Regency Hotel incident of 2016.

“Ramona brought damaging evidence,” a source said. “Photos and text messages from another woman.”

The insider added that de Lesseps denied Singer’s findings, but secretly grew very suspicious.

As Radar reported, the 51-year-old former Countess learned her then-fiance made out with a woman at a ritzy New York hotel soon after their engagement. Frenemy Bethenny Frankel first confronted her with the rumors.

She filed for divorce just eight months after their fairytale wedding.

“She’s devastated and humiliated,” a source said.

