LuAnn De Lesseps Rejects Cheating Rumors As Hubby Cozies Up To Mystery Blonde

RHONY star LuAnn de Lesseps has denied infidelity and divorce rumors once again, as husband Tom D’Agostino Jr. cozies up to another woman, RadarOnline.com can report.

While she was busy making appearances at Hamptons events this weekend – such as fellow Housewife Jill Zarin‘s Luxury Luncheon – D’Agostino was caught flirting up a storm with a mystery woman.

After just eight months of marriage, the duo has been the center of a long list of cheating allegations.

PHOTOS: Money Can’t Buy You Class! LuAnn’s Daughter Smokes, Drinks & Strips Down On Instagram

An insider, who claimed to have seen D’Agostino at Murf’s dive bar in Sag Harbor said that “An attractive blond woman” got a text from him while getting drinks with her pals.

“One of the woman’s friends blurted out, ‘That’s her married ex-boyfriend Tom, who’s still in love with her,'” said the source.

Minutes later, D’Agostino allegedly “showed up at the bar, solo, wearing his wedding ring, but likely loving his surroundings since the dive bar wouldn’t be a spot his usual circle of friends would find him in.”

PHOTOS: Luann De Lesseps ‘Pissed’ At Jill Zarin For Destroying Her Wedding

As soon as the mystery gal’s friends left the bar, D’Agostino put “his hand over hers. He went in to get even closer to her, but she pushed him away noting that people could still be watching. It looked like he was up to no good.”

His rep has denied all claims, calling the rumors “total rubbish,” and saying that even though he was at said bar during the weekend, “he was with a group of friends, and there was no clandestine meeting with a blonde woman.”

“He wants to make his marriage work,” added the rep, amid the couple’s highly-publicized marriage problems.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONY’ Star Luann De Lesseps’ Ceremony Secrets Exposed

On Sunday, D’Agostino shared a follow-up statement saying, “Luann and I had a great weekend together in the Hamptons. We went to a dinner party together and I went out to meet our mutual friends for drinks after. Luann knew where I was and who I was with. There is no story here.”

The 52-year-old reality star – who was once accused of having slapped her hubby – said on Andy Cohen‘s show that the two have a “very passionate love affair” and nothing fishy is going on in their marriage.

D’Agostino’s not the only one that’s been caught canoodling with single hotties, as just earlier this month, Radar spotted her flirting with a group of men at a steamy bar!

Lesseps assured Page Six, “We are together in Sag and are happy. He went to meet mutual friends for drinks. There is no story there.”

What do you think of this couple’s controversial relationship? Let us know in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.