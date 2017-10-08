Lovin’ Spoonful Band Member Jerry Yester Is Arrested For Child Porn Possession

The Lovin’ Spoonful band member Jerry Yester has been arrested for possession of child pornography, according to the Daily News.

Yester, 74, who played piano and guitar for the beloved 1960s folk rock band, which created such hits as “Daydream,” “Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind?,” “Summer in the City,” and “Do You Believe in Magic?” was reportedly busted by the Cyber Crimes Unit at the Attorney General’s Office in Arkansas.

According to reports, Yester was booked on Thursday and released after posting $35,000 bond the same day.

He is reportedly facing 30 counts of possession of child porn.

The Lovin’ Spoonful members were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of fame in 2000.

The group was a family affair as Jerry’s brother Jim, and daughter Lena, also took part.

Yester was married to songwriter Judy Henske, known as the “Queen of the Beatniks,” but they divorced in 1971.

The musician, who once played 12 different instruments on an album, was also a previous member of The New Christy Minstrels and Modern Folk Quartet.

Yester’s shocking arrest came the same week Glee star Mark Salling pleaded guilty of possessing 50,000 child porn photos and videos.

