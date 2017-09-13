Louis C.K. Sex Scandal Explodes! Inside Sick Comic’s Vile Antics & Freaky Foot Fetish

Kinky comic Louis C.K. is a sicko in the sheets, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively as a parade of women are breaking their silence over the filthy funnyman’s freaky foot fetishes and vile behavior.

The comedian has been accused of sick sex trysts on the down-low for years — but now his accusers are set to publicly expose his sleazy antics. “It’s all about to come crashing down for Louis,” an insider tattled to Radar. “When these claims come out, he stands to lose everything!”

The balding 50-year-old cut-up — who won several Emmy Awards for Louie, an FX sitcom based on his life — has been accused of exposing himself and other perverted acts.

In a bombshell exclusive, one hookup described for Radar a haunting experience with Louis in an Atlantic City hotel room about a decade ago.

PHOTOS: Inside Alex Rodriguez’s Raunchy Past Of Affairs, Sex Secrets & Scandals

“My friends and I saw his act and I met him later on the casino floor,” said the woman, whose name is being withheld. “We went to his hotel room and kissed for a few minutes. As I was leaving, he asked me if he could do something despicable involving my feet!

“I felt dirty for weeks! I couldn’t shake the sensation of needing a shower!”

For years, whispers of the comedy king’s lewd behavior have filtered through Hollywood. In May 2015, the website Gawker published a story citing a source claiming two pals had been mistreated by Louis.

In one incident, the source claimed Louis approached his friend in 2014 at a comedy club, “grabbed her by the back of the neck, leaned into her ear, and said “I’m going to f— you.”

PHOTOS: George Michael’s Drug Dealer Admits The Late Singer Was Hooked On A Sex Liquid

A previous story on the same website reported a rumor that Louis exposed himself to a female comedy duo at the Aspen Comedy Festival “a few years ago.”

Shockingly, Gawker cited a third source claiming Louis did the same thing to two other women at an after-party at the Just for Laughs comedy festival in Montreal.

“For years, the truth about his kinky fetishes has been kept hush-hush,” spilled our insider. “Women have been too scared to speak out until now because he’s such a powerful player.

“The fear was that Louis would crush them by blackballing anyone who stood up to him,” said the source. The star divorced actress Alix Bailey in 2008 after 13 years of marriage. The pair have two daughters.

PHOTOS: Barbies, Makeup & Tights: 10 Sex Change Secrets From Richard Simmons’ Childhood

He’s dismissed the allegations, saying, “I don’t care about that. That’s nothing to me. That’s not real.”

But comic/actress Jennifer Kirkman also appeared to call out Louis in a rant that did not specifically identify him.

“He is probably at Cosby level at this point,” Jennifer said on a podcast episode that was quickly deleted. “He is lauded as a genius … He’s a known perv. And there’s a lockdown on talking about him.”

Even Roseanne Barr, 64, cited Louis in 2016, saying: “It’s not just Bill Cosby. Some of the biggest comics, males, are doing some terrible things. And they’re about to get busted. “I’ve been speaking up. It’s Louis C.K., locking the door and masturbating in front of women comics and writers. I can’t tell you — I’ve heard so many stories.”

PHOTOS: Inside Prince’s Kinky S&M Sex Parties

And like creepy sicko Cosby, Louis’ day of reckoning is about to arrive, according to insiders.

The Radar source added: “Tons of people are coming forward to name and shame him, and they won’t stop until he’s ruined!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.