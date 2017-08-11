On The Mend! Inside Loretta Lynn’s Stroke Recovery

Frail country queen Loretta Lynn — who hasn’t been seen in public since being hammered by a devastating stroke three months ago — insists she doesn’t have one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel.

Her pal Martina McBride told a crowd at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry she’d chatted with the laid-up legend and Loretta was biting at the bit to “git back on” the Opry stage.

“She’s doing really well,” Martina says.

But the future looked grim for the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer when she collapsed at her home on the evening of May 4 — and wasn’t found until 10:52 the next morning. Experts feared during the long lapse before getting treatment, the 85-year-old suffered irreparable brain damage and her career was over.

“A victim might be left unable to talk, eat or walk,” a doc tells Radar.

But pals insist the gutsy star — who was too weak to stand on stage before her medical crisis — is bouncing back.

Martina told the Opry crowd Loretta “sounded great” and was listening in to the radio broadcast. So she had the whole crowd yell: “We love you, Loretta!” Amen to that — but other folks in Nashville fear Lynn needs a prayer — and a miracle — to ever return to showbiz.

