Loretta Lynn In Rehab!

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is on the road to recovery, RadarOnline.com has learned.

As Radar reported, Lynn, 85, was rushed to a Nashville hospital earlier this month after suffering a stroke.

Today, an update on her website claimed that she is doing much better.

“Loretta wants to thank everybody for their prayers love and support,” the message read. “Loretta has been moved from hospital facility in to rehabilitation and we’re happy to report she is doing great!”

The mother of six and grandmother of 21 has cancelled her upcoming concerts, according to her website.

“Loretta, who just celebrated her 85th birthday, has been advised by her doctors to stay off the road while she is recuperating. Regrettably, upcoming scheduled shows will be postponed.”

Story developing.

