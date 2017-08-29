Boyfriend Guilty Of Stabbing Loredana Nesci To Death Claims Verdict Was ‘Shocking’

Robert Reagan was found guilty of the gruesome murder of his girlfriend, Loredana Nesci after she was “gutted” by a 15-inch knife inside their house. His close friend, however, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that he found the verdict “shocking.”

Nesci, who starred on the Sundance TV reality show Loredana Esq., was killed by Reagan on July 22, 2015 after he stabbed her in the stomach with a “Rambo-style,” hunting knife and waited hours before calling the police.

“They were a nightmare together,” Greg Jacobson, Reagan’s Focus and Mindset Coach, told Radar after the criminal’s verdict was read by the juror in Redondo Beach, Calif.

“They just weren’t happy,” Jacobson added.

“She wasn’t very nice to him. I don’t know that that was a big mystery. I knew her too. He mostly took it from her, put his tail between his legs as far as I saw.”

Jacobson told Radar that as a mindset expert he had never been involved in a murder trial, but he “helps people make good decisions.”

“The whole process was terrible, Jacobson said about the trial. “It was never a search for the truth. It was only who could have a better story. The verdict was shocking.”

“He killed her, he did,” Jacobson admitted to Radar, yet went on to defend his friend by adding: “He loved her but it was a tragic accident.”

Reagan and Nesci shared a five-year-old son at the time of her death, and prosecutors claimed that he did not want an expensive custody battle as they headed towards a breakup.

He told police that they had sex and then began fighting. She grabbed the knife and he tried to wrestle it away from her but she fell on the blade on the bed.

Prosecutors argued he stabbed her, leaving a 7-inch long cut “from her breast line to her belly button, and massive internal injuries that revealed four thrusts of the ‘Rambo-style’ knife,” according to the Daily Breeze.

“They painted it to be a heinous cold-blooded murder,” Jacobson told Radar. “Made him sound like a horrible guy. He loved her, he never wanted her to die.”

Jacobson said Reagan had little chance for an appeal, but that he would try.

“These were two people that weren’t meant for each other, they never got along. Out of this I would like somebody to get the message. When you’re in a situation that sucks and you know it sucks, get out. Don’t wait for sh*t to happen.”

Jacobson said the guilty verdict was hollow: “Robert’s going to prison. Loredana is dead. They had three kids between them. Nobody wins. The only person who won was the prosecutor.”

He added that Reagan was not prepared for the guilty verdict.

“He said, ‘What kind of champagne are we going to get for our victory party tonight?’ because that’s what we worked on. I coached him that there couldn’t be any other decision besides not guilty. The only thing we needed to focus on was that.

“We believed this was going to come to an ending where he was going to walk away and get his son back. He hasn’t seen him in two years.”

Describing Reagan’s reaction when the verdict was read, Jacobson said: “They say guilty of second degree murder. I saw his head drop. It didn’t register. He had a look of sadness and perplexed. How did this just happen? In his heart of hearts he doesn’t believe he murdered her.”

The mindset expert described how he believes Nesci lost her life.

“She introduced a knife into a domestic dispute and a tragic accident happened.”

Reagan is facing 16 years to life in prison. His sentencing will take place in September.

