‘Lonely’ Tarek El Moussa Cries For Attention Amid Ex Christina’s New Romance

Tarek El Moussa is finally feeling the pain from his split with Christina El Moussa!

“It’s so lonely without my kids,” he confessed in an Instagram story video. “All by myself.”

“And I don’t know how to cook!” he added (since he was in his kitchen). “So we have meal prep.”

Tarek, 35, has been living solo since splitting with Christina, 34, last May. He filed for divorce in January.

He quickly rebounded with yachts, Ferraris and much younger girls, while Christina started dating contractor Gary Anderson and hockey player Nate Thompson. She is currently linked to shady businessman Doug Spedding, 55.

Doug and Christina are currently spending time together as a family with Tarek and Christina’s kids, Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1. The Flip or Flop star recently took his kids on a family vacation as well.

