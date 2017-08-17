Prank Gone Too Far! YouTube Star Logan Paul ARRESTED For Harassing Woman

Logan Paul, the 22-year-old prankster and social media mogul who got his start on Vine, was arrested for breaking into a woman’s car, according to a police report exclusively obtained by Radaronline.com.

The incident took place on February 22, 2014 in Walmart parking lot in Ohio. “Officers responded to Walmart after the complainant called to report an unknown male had entered her vehicle. According to the complainant after the subject entered her vehicle he started videotaping her and asking her if she was mad,” the Athens county police report states.

The victim of the crime was identified as Amy McCulloch, who told Radar exclusively, “It was a traumatic experience and I didn’t appreciate it.”

After a quick investigation, police later found Paul at his Westlake home where they arrested him.

The report states that Paul entered McCulloch’s car, sat in the passenger seat and closed the door without permission. “Paul did not immediately leave the vehicle when she told him to ‘get out.’ Paul caused her to believe by his actions of entering the vehicle that he would cause her physical harm.”

Paul was charged with three offenses — criminal mischief, menacing behavior, and disorderly conduct. He was found guilty on at least one of those charges, and was forced to pay a $150.00 fine while completing 75 hours of community service. In addition, Paul was instructed to write an apology letter to McCulloch and was ordered to stay away from her indefinitely.

