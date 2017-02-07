Dying Liza Minnelli Plans Own Funeral!

DYING diva Liza Minnelli dug up the body of her late mom, Judy Garland, and moved it from New York to Los Angeles — so her family can all be ­buried together!

That means Liza, her mother and her siblings, Lorna and Joey Luft, will spend eternity resting side by side.

“Liza had been thinking about it for a while,” spills a longtime pal of the 70-year-old “Cabaret” star.

“But, after Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, were buried together, Liza said, ‘That’s it! We’re doing this now!'”

With her mother’s remains settled near her current home, the legendary singer-actress is now focusing on staging her own grand send-off!

“Liza wants to really go out in style,” dishes the pal.

“She’s planning her own funeral like it’s the opening of a big Broadway musical!”

Friends say Liza has mapped out detailed instructions on the clothes she’ll be buried in — either her favorite electric blue or hot red outfit — and intends for family members to throw a huge bash celebrating her life.

At the party, Liza will “be talking from beyond the grave” in a pre-recorded video, just like her late ex-husband, ­David Gest!

David’s funeral service last April featured a video with edited interviews of the producer talking about his life and career, and his friendship with Michael Jackson.

“Liza wants to do the same — only much grander!” blabs the source. “It’ll include reminiscences from friends and family members, as well as snippets of numbers from her movies and musicals!

“It will be topped by her showstopper from ‘Cabaret,’ as well as a clip from her incredible 1988 show with Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr.

“Afterward, there won’t be a dry eye in the house!”

Her mother, iconic “Wizard of Oz” star Judy, died in 1969 from an accidental drug overdose, and her remains were interred in a mausoleum in Hartsdale, N.Y.

But there was no room for the remains of other family members, so her body was recently reburied at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Now, sadly, Judy’s daughters may be joining the “Over the Rainbow” singer sooner rather than later.

Lorna, 64, was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer in 2012, and underwent a lumpectomy and six rounds of chemotherapy. She got the news her cancer had returned in 2015 while touring England. Lorna appears to be doing better now.

She and Liza had once been estranged, but have since mended fences, insiders say.

And despite Liza’s brilliant talent, her life has taken one tragic turn after another — and it seems to have finally gotten the best of the troubled star.

The Academy Award winner — who has battled drug and booze woes her entire life, as well as a slew of devastating health problems — has little time left to live, friends fear.

Liza had reportedly suffered a shocking relapse recently and was back to her old habits. What’s more, she appeared to be tying up loose ends in preparation for breathing her last.

In 2015, the beloved entertainer sold the posh New York apartment she’d called home for more than a decade.

In 2016, Liza was living in a rented residence in L.A., and was controlled by her assistants, according to insiders.

Around her 70th birthday last year, the star recorded a bizarre message in which she seemed to be bidding farewell to close pals and adoring fans.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without you, any of you, and on top of that, I just remember all of the goodness and all of the kind wishes and the support and the friendship,” Liza gushed in the message.

“It was like Liza was saying goodbye to everyone,” says the source.

