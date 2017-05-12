Watch Out, Briana! Terra Jole To Spill ‘Little Women: LA’ Secrets In Juicy New Book

As Little Women: LA viewers know, Terra Jole scored a book deal to finally publish a memoir.

And fortunately, fans won’t have to wait very long to dig in!

The mother of two’s new tell-all, Fierce At Four Foot Two, will be released this summer, RadarOnline.com can report.

“Terra has been working on this for months,” a source says.

While many costars were hesitant to sign a release for the Dancing With the Stars alum, 36, to use their names in the read, the insider claims all but Christy McGinity Gibel have given their consent.

“She probably never will sign it,” the source adds. “It’s causing an even bigger rift between them.”

“Terra knows ALL of Christy’s dirtiest secrets — of course she’s not going to want to hand her the proverbial gun!”

As Radar previously reported, the feud between the former friends ignited when Gibel accused Jole of attacking her with a glass in a January 2016 bar brawl.

While Jole won’t be allowed to blab about Gibel, it seems she will be able to spill Briana Renee’s secrets, including the truth about her rocky marriage to cheating husband Matt Grundhoffer.

Will you read Terra’s book? Sound off in the comments.

