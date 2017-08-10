Amy Roloff Escapes On Lake Getaway With Boyfriend Chris After Molly’s Wedding

Amy Roloff isn’t letting a hectic wedding and a run-in with her ex-husband and his girlfriend get her down!

After daughter Molly’s farm nuptials last weekend, the Little People, Big World mom, 52, chilled with her boyfriend, Chris Marek, 54, at Oregon’s Lake Oswego.

“Having a great time hanging out with this guy,” she captioned a cute photo of the couple.

As Radar reported, Molly, 23, married longtime boyfriend Joel Silvius on the family’s Portland-area farm on Saturday.

Reality TV cameras captured the entire event, including any awkward interactions between Amy and Chris, and Matt Roloff and his assistant turned girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Amy and Matt’s rebel son Jacob, 20, also played a big role in the festivities, which could pose a problem for LPBW producers, as the free spirit has refused to appear on the show for the past two years.

Fortunately, both sets of parents and any feuding siblings kept the drama to a minimum, and the wedding went on without a hitch.

“It was a beautiful day,” Amy gushed following the wedding weekend.



