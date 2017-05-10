Amy Roloff Shares Sexy Sleepover With Boyfriend Chris In Mountain Cabin!

Amy Roloff is so over her ex-husband, Matt, and his outrageous divorce demands. Fortunately, she forgot about her worries over a romantic weekend getaway in the mountains with her new boyfriend, Chris Marek!

On the latest episode of Little People, Big World, the mother of four, 51, recovered from a fight with Matt, 55, over the “loose ends” of their split settlement by heading to Oregon’s Mount Hood with her man.

“Chris and I have definitely done some fun things together,” she gushed to the cameras before the trip. “I thought it would be a great time.”

Before taking off with Chris, Amy sought packing help from her friend Lisa. Though Lisa attempted to dig for scandalous details, Amy refused to discuss sleeping arrangements during the getaway.

The reality TV matriarch did, however, admit to having strong feelings in her new relationship.

“I like him a lot,” she confessed to her pal. “If the shoe were to drop suddenly tomorrow, I would be sad.”

After a two-hour drive, Amy and Chris, 54, arrived at their cozy cabin.

The couple began making snow angels, and even dueled off in a snowball fight.

“He is a quiet guy, but yet he’s not. He’s a little more comedic than I thought!” she explained, adding that her marriage lacked the same spark. “It’s been a long time since I really have experienced or felt this before. Matt and I lost something a long, long time ago. And we were not able to find it again.”

“It’s refreshing not to feel like I’m on pins and needles. Life just seems brighter, richer colors. Magic happens.”

After cooking her man dinner, Amy and Chris sipped wine on the couch.

Then, they headed up to the bedroom to “look at the stars.”

“No one really needs to know what may or may not have happened behind closed doors in the cabin,” Amy later said, blushing.

Though the romance seemed to be going smoothly, Amy admitted that she still has some insecurity and doubt about the future.

“It’s kind of fun and scary at the same time,” she explained. “When is that whole thing going to crash?”

Meanwhile, back at the farm, Matt and his assistant-turned-girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, lunched with another couple. (As Radar reported, Caryn has worked with the family for years and was once close to Amy, who has called the romance “hurtful”.)

While Caryn called their new situation “interesting,” Matt admitted it was “awkward” for all involved.

“I give Amy a lot of credit,” he said.

