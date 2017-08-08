Bravo Feud! Lisa Vanderpump SLAMS ‘Homophobic’ ‘RHOC’ Housewife Peggy Sulahian

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Peggy Sulahian is making some very powerful enemies.

Last week, Radar exclusively revealed that the 43-year-old newbie banned her own brother, celeb fashion designer Pol’ Atteu, from attending their father’s funeral due to his homosexuality. Atteu said that he was still “heartbroken” over the incident, while his longtime fiance Patrik Simpson accused Sulahian of being “homophobic.”

Veteran Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump – who boasts she is a “huge advocate for the LGBTQ community” — told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she thinks Sulahian’s behavior is absolutely “disgusting!”

PHOTOS: Peek Inside Lisa Vanderpump’s Beverly Glen Estate

“I do not tolerate prejudice of any kind,” Vanderpump, 56, said. “And I have no interest in homophobia or in disgusting behavior like this. I do not condone or even acknowledge it.”

“You know my opinion on this. Any attack on the gay community is something that I take very personally.”

As Radar previously reported, Sulahian – who described herself in the first few episodes of RHOC as coming from a “very tight-knit Armenian family” – has not spoken to her brother, Atteu, for over twenty years.

According to Simpson, she even went so far as to say that “Pol’s kind” was not welcome around her family.

PHOTOS: Lisa Vanderpump Uncovers Shocking Reason She’s ‘Upset’ With Costar Scheana Shay

Although Sulahian’s co-stars Vicki Gunvalson, 55, and Kelly Dodd, 43, have not spoken out in support of Atteu and Simpson, the two ladies are furious with their costar.

“Vicki feels betrayed a bit because she befriended Peggy. She not going to treat her the same after this. Vicki has zero tolerance for anti-gay actions, and she does not want Peggy on the cast if this is who she truly is,” a source said.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.