Lisa Vanderpump Mourns Sudden Passing Of Star Pooch: I Am ‘Very Sad At This Moment’

It’s a sad day for reality star Lisa Vanderpump, as the beauty revealed one of her beloved dogs has passed away!

“Rest in peace Pink Dog, we are devastated to see you go so suddenly,” she wrote on Instagram. “You were such a happy pink dog and we will miss you dreadfully, we love you.”

As fans know, Pink Dog, 5, was a small Pomeranian famous for his light pink fur!

“Pink dog died suddenly yesterday afternoon, ken gave her CPR all the way to vet but it was too late. Very very sad at this moment,” the heartbroken actress tweeted.

He was one of the stars inside Vanderpump’s adorable family of pets. She also has five other pups as well as multiple swans and turtles!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 57, and her husband Ken Todd have long bee known for their passion towards animal rights. They even co-founded the Vanderpump Dog Foundation, which helps cure and rescue abandoned dogs around the globe.

The actress even partnered with a luxury pet’s couture company which – in a bizarre turn of events – sued her over bad publicity!

As viewers are aware, Vanderpump’s pets often make cheeky appearances on her popular show. Pink Dog will surely be missed.

