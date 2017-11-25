Hot Housewife! Lisa Rinna Posts Tiny Thanksgiving Bikini Photo Via Instagram

RHOBH star Lisa Rinna clearly did not eat too much turkey this Thanksgiving.

The stunning 54-year-old posted a photo of herself wearing just a tiny black bikini via her Instagram.

Her 1.2 million followers and her RHOBH co-stars must have been impressed with the great body on display.

Motivating myself. 🦃💃🏻🕺🏻 A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 25, 2017 at 8:34am PST

“Motivating myself,” she captioned the sultry snap, which appears to have been taken after enjoying a Thanksgiving feast.

The reality star spent the holiday with her husband Harry Hamlin, 66, and their two daughters Amelia, 16, and Delilah, 19.

Sharing a cute family photo, she commemorated the special day with a touching message for her fans.

“What are you most Thankful for?” she wrote. “I think you all know how blessed and thankful and grateful I am for my family and my favorite humans on the planet. Plus my Mom Lois. She just wasn’t in this shot, so she gets her own post.”

RadarOnline.com revealed how Yolanda Hadid left the show after feuding with Rinna and Kyle Richards.

