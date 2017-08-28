Lisa Rinna Flaunts Body In Racy Lingerie Aged 54 – See The Photo

Lisa Rinna just got the Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills talking.

The 54-year-old reality star showed off her amazing body by posing in some skimpy black lingerie on Instagram today.

Gazing into her mirror she captioned the sexy image: It was time – with a smiling and winking emoji.

The former Melrose Place star’s phone was housed in a Gucci snake case that costs $270.

The keep fit fanatic often treats her 1.1 million followers to sexy images of her body but even for her this was quite risqué!

Rinna loves yoga classes and does SoulCycle work-outs as well as hiking too – while she has denied taking drugs in the past.

And the benefits are there for everyone to see in this latest selfie that defies her age.

The reality star is the mother of two model daughters Delilah, 20, and Amelia, 16, with actor husband Harry Hamlin, 65.

RadarOnline.com revealed how Rinna planned her own reality show to take on the Kardashian’s long running franchise.

