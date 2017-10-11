Lindsay Lohan Defends Weinstein Over Sexual Misconduct: ‘I Feel Very Bad For Harvey’

Harvey Weinstein, 65, has at least one woman on his side amid his sexual misconduct scandal: longtime pal Lindsay Lohan! The wild actress posted a video statement via Instagram stories this Wednesday morning defending the Hollywood producer. Although she deleted the clip less than an hour later, online haters were quick to record her shocking message.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” Lohan, 31, said in a bizarre accent. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, more than 13 women – including A-listers such as Angelina Jolie, 42, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45 – have come forward attacking Weinstein for his inappropriate acts.

Continued Lohan: “I think Georgina needs to take a stand and be there for her husband.”

The actress’s comment comes after Weinstein’s fashion designer wife Georgina Chapman, 41, shared an apology to the producer’s victims and confirmed she would be leaving him after hearing all the horrific stories.

Added Lohan, “He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up.”

