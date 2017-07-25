‘Married At First Sight’ Divorce File Exposed! Inside Lillian & Tom’s Shocking Split

Lillian Vilchez and Tom Wilson called it quits after meeting on Married at First Sight, but what led to the demise of their only 14-month marriage? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal the ex-couple’s divorce papers.

According to papers obtained from the Circuit Court for Miami-Dade County in Florida, Vilchez filed for divorce from Wilson on May 7, 2017.

The divorce was finalized on June 14, 2017.

“The marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken and is hereby dissolved,” the documents read. “There are no marital assets or debts to be divided by this court.”

The couple announced the divorce in a joint statement in May.

“After much thought and reflection, and after being married for over a year, we have decided to file for a divorce,” they told People. “This was not an easy decision for either of us because we do love each other very much but sometimes God has other plans. This is the route we have decided to take, and all we request is that you respect our privacy in this delicate matter. Divorce is never easy for anyone, especially not such a public one.”

Their split came after Nick Pendergrast and Sonia Granados’ divorce was finalized in April.

Pendergrast moved on fast, as he’s currently expecting twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid. He reached out to the AfterBuzz TV host, who is also a love and relationship coach, three months before he met her in May to seek help.

Heather Seidel and Derek Schwartz, who also appeared on the season, divorced before the finale.

