Reality Sets In! Kylie Jenner ‘Devastated’ After Spinoff Show Flops

Kylie Jenner’s hopes of being the next Kim Kardashian were sadly squashed on Sunday when the 19-year-old’s reality show, Life of Kylie, premiered to lackluster ratings.

And now – as ratings show that the spinoff was viewed by 1.12 million people (which is half of the 2.08 million viewers that tuned in for Rob & Chyna’s reality show – RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Jenner is devastated!

“She was really hoping that this was going to be her big break and that it would land her a huge future in reality TV,” a Kardashian family insider said. “She was hoping for spinoff’s as well!”

PHOTOS: Plastic Surgeons Weigh In On Kylie Jenner’s Transformation – See The Shocking Changes In 11 Photos

But it wasn’t only the ratings which disappointed Jenner – it was the reviews too.

According to critics at TV Guide, “The majority of Life of Kylie’s two-part season premiere details Kylie’s disconnect between who she wants to be and who she feels she has to be. And though there are produced attempts at silly shenanigans that are the Kardashians’ bread and butter (Kylie goes to prom! Kylie spies on Jordyn’s date!), they’re all tainted by the bleakness of her reality: Kylie Jenner is trapped in the lifestyle of an A-list celebrity and she has no way out.”

PHOTOS: Where’s My Money? See How Kylie Jenner Spent Her Fortune Before Age 18! 11 Photos Inside Her Luxe Life

“After reading some of the reviews, Kylie just realized how far removed from reality she really is,” the source told Radar.

“She didn’t know how detached she was until she saw how people reacted to her show. She is not a happy person to begin with and all this show did was solidify that to her fans.”

Do you think that ‘Life of Kylie’ will be cancelled? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.