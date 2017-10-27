Liberace’s Lover Tells All On Superstar’s Most Shocking Secrets!

Glitzy Vegas superstar Liberace‘s toyboy lover ripped the lid off the flamboyant piano man’s most shocking secrets — and spilled the entertainer’s bizarre tragic last minutes before dying from AIDS!

“Liberace died in my arms,” the star’s gay lover, Cary James, confessed shortly before the vicious virus killed him, too.

Cary claimed he was infected by his famous lover, who was old enough to be his grandfather. In fact, one of Liberace’s former bedmates, Scott Thorson, accused the pianist of deliberately infecting his partners as a twisted act of revenge.

But incredibly, Cary revealed that even though Liberace “gave me a death sentence — I’m not bitter.”

For five years, the star treated dancer Cary like a prized mistress and put him on his payroll as a “chauffeur” to hide they were sex partners.

The star also hid his baldness. While Cary shared his home and bed, he says he “never saw Lee without his wig.”

During his last days in January 1987, 67-year-old Liberace watched tapes of his favorite TV show, The Golden Girls, when he was conscious.

Minutes before he passed on Feb. 4, his pooch, Wrinkles, crawled onto the bed and “licked his face three times,” says Cary.

Liberace died in his wig and was buried in it with a white tuxedo and makeup in L.A.’s Forest Lawn cemetery. Cary died at age 33 in 1995.

