LFO’s Devin Lima Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer After Surgery

LFO singer Devin Lima, 40, has been diagnosed with stage four cancer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The beloved musician ‘s bandmate, Brad Fischetti, 42, told fans the sad news via YouTube this Monday.

“Devin asked me to give you this update without him because, frankly, he’s not feeling very well,” Fischetti said. “But, he asked me to send you his love and gratitude for all the love and prayers you’ve sent his way.”

“He’s had a tough recovery,” he continued. “He had a few really difficult days in the hospital, but thankfully, he’s home now, resting and healing.”

After undergoing kidney surgery for a stage four cancerous tumor that invaded his body, Lima was tested again, and the results confirmed cancer. Fischetti said the type of cancer affecting Lima is “one in a million” and that he will have to undergo chemotherapy and radiation as well as take long-term medication to cure his illness. He claimed the doctors believe there could be “cancer cells present in his body” that are not allowing him to heal.

“I wish we had better news to share,” Fischetti said. “It’s devastating news but at the same time, there’s nobody I know stronger than Devin Lima. No one has a stronger body, mind or soul. If anybody can defeat this, it’s Devin. I know with your prayers and your thoughts and your positive energy coming down his way, there’s no doubt that he will beat it.”

Lima’s heartbroken friend assured fans that the singer is still very much in good spirits and fighting to get better. Returning to the stage with his band has been his biggest motivation.

“It’s my hope and prayer that we have that opportunity again,” Fischetti said of LFO playing together again soon. “Actually, I know that we’ll have that opportunity again.”

