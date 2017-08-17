Elizabeth Smart & Leah Remini’s Dark Life Secrets Exposed In ‘Brave Storytellers’

Elizabeth Smart and Leah Remini are bravely sharing the pain of their personal life stories in a new campaign called Brave Storytellers on the A&E network.

Smart, taken from her home in the middle of the night when she was 14 and brutalized for almost a year, is speaking out about her horrific ordeal.

“Story telling needs bravery because it is scary to say the words ‘I was kidnapped, raped and held captive for nine months,’” she says in the Brave Storytellers video from A&E.

Remini’s reality show is returning, where she takes on Scientology ,the celebrity church that has destroyed lives.

“I am not a believer in ‘there are three sides to every story,” the Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath star says in the video.

“I believe there is the truth and that’s what I’m interested in.”

“A collection of unique brand films showcasing A&E’s individual storytellers will debut in support of the campaign,” the network said about their new initiative.

Along with Smart and Remini, others who will star in the campaign include Amanda Demme, Donnie Wahlberg, Steven Clark and Kevin Lawrence.

“Nobody wants to go on television and say, ‘I was duped , I gave up my children, I gave up my life,’” Remini says in the video. She cries as she admits: “I think that’s what’s so touching.”

Lawrence, the star of Live PD, describes the campaign. “What we’ve been able to do is tell human stories. We’re just scratching the surface.”

A&E’s campaign also features the premiere of The Murder of Laci Peterson and is “aimed to target today’s ‘open generation’, a large, varied audience united by a shared outlook: interested in the world around them and with a low tolerance for bullsh**!”

