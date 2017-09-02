Leah Remini Blasts Scientology For Allowing JLo’s Dad To Stay In Touch With Her

Crusader Leah Remini is taking aim at Scientology again.

This time, the actress is charging her former Church with hypocrisy as her pal Jennifer Lopez‘s dad, a Scientologist, is allegedly still allowed to keep in touch with her. Lopez isn’t a member and she’s close to ex-member Remini.

According to Remini, 47, the allowance given to David Lopez is only because those with Hollywood connections in the controversial religion are treated differently.

“The [practice] of Scientology says her father should be disconnecting from her because she’s connected to me. And that hasn’t happened,” Remini told PEOPLE. “Although I don’t want that to happen to Jennifer or her family, it is the [practice] of Scientology. They do it to everybody else who is not a big name.”

As season two of her A&E docu-series Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath is currently airing, Remini won’t stop talking about the Church’s alleged misdeeds.

Remini quit the controversial religion in 2013 and her husband Angelo Pagán, 59, daughter Sofia, 13, and mother Vicki left with her.

The former King of Queens star has said many who leave Scientology are forced to disconnect from family members who are still part of it.

But the Church maintains that no one is forced to cut contact; disconnection is a choice.

Scientology also said they don’t treat members differently due to fame: “It is Remini who is the attacker. Her whole anti-Scientology shtick was scripted and choreographed by her, casting herself in her drama as the ‘victim’ so she could cash in on her false narrative while savaging her friends and those who helped her most of her life,” the church said in a statement to PEOPLE.

Jennifer’s father David has been a Scientologist for 30 years.

AS the National ENQUIRER has reported, Jennifer’s father won’t leave the Church of Scientology despite his daughter’s desperate pleas and going broke after spending over $100,000 on courses with the controversial church.

David refuses to give up on it despite his famous daughter’s support of her friend Remini in her quest to bring down Scientology.

David, 72, has said of L. Ron Hubbard‘s famous tome, “I remember reading Dianetics and that was my stepping stone. From there I went to the church in New York City on 46th Street, I started taking little courses and doing what I could to get up the ladder.”

David refuses to talk about Remini or her anti-Scientology battle.

As Radar has reported, Remini said her Scientology leaders wanted her to convert her TV co-star Kevin James.

Remini has also boldly blasted top Church member Tom Cruise, calling him a bad person.

The actress has also feuded with Maggie Gyllenhaal, who isn’t in Scientology but has friends who are —and objects to Remini criticizing the religion.