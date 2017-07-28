Lauren Manzo’s New Hair Salon Catches Fire After Death At Parents’ Legacy Castle

Lauren Manzo just opened a second hair salon, but the business already went up in flames!

Her Fullblown salon in Dobbs Ferry, New York caught on fire after an electrical fire broke out in the building’s basement, according to reports. Firefighters were able to put out the fire after a few hours, but now Manzo, 29, is left to clean up the damage.

The new mom hasn’t spoken out via social media on the incident yet, but posted on the business’ Facebook page to assure clients that the staff was okay and they’d be reopening soon.

This isn’t the first mishap the ex-RHONJ family has had while running a business.

RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that her parents’ new catering hall, Legacy Castle, became a grizzly death scene after a 21-year-old construction worker fell off a forklift in November 2016.

Al Manzo also owes over $208,000 in state taxes on his Brownstone catering hall, and was slapped with another tax bill for failing to pay food and beverage tax in 2016.

