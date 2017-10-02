Heartbroken Uncle Reveals Las Vegas Victim Was A ‘Fine Young Man’: ‘It’s A Sad Situation’

The uncle of the first victim identified in the Las Vegas massacre is at a loss for words after his nephew was shot dead while attending the Route 91 Harvest festival.

In an exclusive interview with RadarOnline.com, Sonny Melton‘s relative Larry said, “He is a fine young man. This is such a sad situation.”

Melton was tragically killed after gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, opened fire on about 22,000 people, killing at least 58 people and leaving nearly 500 hospitalized.

“I spoke to him a couple weeks ago. I was very close to him, we all were. We were a close family. I really don’t know what to say right now,” Larry told Radar.

Melton’s wife, Heather Gulish Melton was present when her husband was murdered. She spoke to radio station WCYB, saying, “At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair. I don’t know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his.”

Melton, who was a registered nurse at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, “checked in” at the event on his Facebook page Friday night — and condolences flooded the post’s comments thread Monday.

