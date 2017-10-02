Las Vegas Shooting: Brother Of Killer Speaks Out: ‘Something Snapped, He Snapped’

The brother of Stephen Paddock – the man who opened fire during a Las Vegas concert – has just spoken out about the terrifying incident.

“[There was] absolutely no indication he could do something like this,” Eric Paddock said to DalyMail.com.“He was just a guy. Something happened, he snapped or something.”

Heartbroken and stunned by the news of his brother’s massive shooting, Eric added: “We know absolutely nothing, this is just, we are dumbfounded.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Stephen was killed by police after they found him in his 32nd-floor hotel room after the shooting. The troubled killer opened fire during Jason Aldean‘s country concert, where he killed at least 50 and injured at least 200.

Witnesses said the deadly event lasted for almost two hours and is now known as the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.

Adding to reports that Stephen’s attack was a “solo act’ from a “lone wolf attacker,” his brother Eric claimed he had no political or religious affiliation that may have led him to commit the horrible crime.

Videos posted by victims and eyewitnesses show the severity of the brutal shooting. While 50 victims have been reported dead, the toll is expected to rise as more than 14 wounded patients remain in critical condition.

