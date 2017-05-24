Poor Sheryl! Lance Armstrong Is Engaged After Telling Crow He’d Never Wed Again

Sorry Sheryl Crow! It looks like Lance Armstrong is only strong enough to be someone ELSE’S man.

The cheating cyclist has just popped the question to long time squeeze Anna Hansen.

Armstrong, 45, revealed the news on Instagram, sharing a photo of the soon-to-be Mr. and Mrs. cuddling by a lake during sunset.

“She said….. YES!!!!” he captioned the photo.

Armstrong and Hansen, 35, met in 2008, and are the parents of son Max, 7, and daughter Olivia, 6. He’s also dad to son Luke, 17, and 15-year-old twin girls, Grace and Isabelle, with first wife Kristin Richard.

As Radar reported, the doper proposed to rocker Crow in 2005, but broke things off in 2006. He said he just wasn’t ready to walk down the aisle again.

“She wanted marriage, she wanted children; and not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids [Luke, Grace and Bella],” Armstrong, wrote in his autobiography. “Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it.”

Crow adopted son Wyatt the year after their split, and adopted son Levi in 2010.

Armstrong has a history of hookups in his bicycle mirror, including Kate Hudson and Ashley Olsen.

What do you think of the pending nuptial? Is It Mazel Tov for Lance? Or are you team Sheryl? Let us know in the comments sections!

