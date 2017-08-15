Inside Lamar’s Sinister Plans To Destroy Khloe & Tristan’s Wedding

Lamar Odom is whimpering his regrets about how he treated Khloe Kardashian again – and a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that he’s hell bent on ruining her upcoming nuptials to Tristan Thompson.

“He hates how Khloe’s finally dating a guy who treats her right. It burns Lamar up because however much he wants to deny, the reality is that he’s still in love with her and believes they’re soul mates who are destined to be together again,” an insider close to the situation snitches.

Despite the obvious fact that Kardashian’s clearly moved on, Odom is still holding out. “He’s clinging to this hope that she’s still got feelings for him, which of course is ridiculous, and he’s even talking about having a face-to-face with her for closure.”

