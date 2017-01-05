Breaking News: Lamar Odom Released From Rehab

Lamar Odom is being released from rehab today, RadarOnline.com has learned. But his road to recovery is not over!

Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband checked into a San Diego treatment facility in December and a source close to him confirmed he was heading home to Los Angeles on Thursday.

As Radar previously reported, Odom’s cocaine and booze binge almost killed him in a Vegas brothel in October 2015, but he was spotted doing drugs and drinking alcohol multiple times after waking up from his coma.

There are still fears he could relapse again after treatment, said the source.

In the hopes of keeping him on the straight and narrow, “He is going to have a sober coach, who will be his constant companion,” the insider said, and the former LA Lakers star will “go to NA meetings.”

With the support of his children and friends, the source told Radar that Odom had made great strides in the facility: “He looks healthy and happy.”

