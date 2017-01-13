Lamar Odom DESPERATE To Steal Ex Khloe Kardashian: ‘I Want My Wife Back!’

Lamar Odom can’t give up the ghost just yet! Despite officially calling it quits with ex Khloe Kardashian last year, the 37-year-old still hasn’t given up hope for a possible reconciliation.

The NBA star, who just completed a month-long rehab stint, appeared in a promo clip for an upcoming episode of The Doctors, dropping the bomb on his plans to woo Kardashian and save their relationship.

“Going forward, when you look at your life ahead of you, what are you looking forward to?” host Dr. Travis Stork asked Odom in the video.

PHOTOS: Family Support: Worried Kris Jenner Visits Lamar Odom In Nevada Hospital After Athlete’s 3-Day Bender – See The Photos

After a pausing to think, Odom revealed: “Um, honestly, I want my wife back.”

As Radar previously reported, Odom and Kardashian finalized their divorce in December after the KUWTK star spent many months helping the former NBA player recover from his nearly-fatal overdose in October 2015.

PHOTOS: Not Holding Back! Khloe Drops The F-Bomb About Lamar’s Drunken Antics

Since their official split, Kardashian has kept busy dating new man. She’s currently in a relationship with Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, and even gushed about him during a recent interview.

“It’s going good,” she told James Corden on the Late Late Show Wednesday. “We use the L word!”

Though Odom won’t be invited back onto the Kardashian family’s reality show any time soon, sources told Radar the rehabbed athlete has plans to launch a show of his own.

“It will show him getting back to his regular life,” an insider told Radar. “The show will show positive changes in Lamar’s life, but if he relapses or struggles that will be shown too.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.