Lady Gaga Faces Nightmare Deposition Over Kesha And Dr. Luke Case

Lady Gaga is facing the prospect of a nightmare deposition.

It has been reported that lawyers representing producer Dr. Luke have filed papers demanding that she provides a date to face them.

According to paperwork filed the ‘Paparazzi’ singer offered a written one but his legal team are claiming it is not good enough.

PHOTOS: Super Bowl 2017: Patriot’s Comeback, Lady Gaga Half Time Show & More

They want to quiz the star about texts she reportedly sent to Kesha claiming that she had been abused by Luke and requesting that Gaga join her on a ‘smear campaign’ against the producer.

He claimed the campaign included Gaga, 31, urging Sony Music to cut ties with him, and promoting “Free Kesha” on social media.

The 43-year-old’s lawyers had subpoenaed Gaga to get a copy of the texts, but according to them they were so heavily redacted that they could not be read.

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga Debuts Massive David Bowie Tattoo In Low-Back Dress

Both the producer and his lawyers are demanding to the judge that Gaga turn over a completely un-redacted version immediately.

Kesha, 30, has hit back at Dr Luke in the video for her new song ‘Praying’ – the ballad is about her allegedly abusive relationship with him while they worked together.

One of the lyrics reads: “God, give me a sign, or I have to give up. I can’t do this anymore. Please just let me die. Being alive hurts too much.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.