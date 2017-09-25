Money-Hungry Kris Jenner ALREADY Cashing In On Pregnant Daughter Kylie’s Baby!

A young daughter’s pregnancy may shock some parents — but not Kris Jenner!

The momager was thrilled instead of furious when she heard 20-year-old daughter Kylie‘s news, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

“Kris is excited right now and has already started processing how she is going to make money off Kylie’s pregnancy and the birth of her first child,” a Kardashian family insider told Radar. “She obviously wants to document the entire thing to use the footage for an upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

As Radar previously reported, expectant Kylie was given her own spin-off show after Kris realized her youngest child was the new Kardashian cash cow. However, ratings flopped in part due to lack of drama — but that could all change with the pregnancy shocker.

Kylie is not the first woman in the Kardashian/Jenner clan that will have her pregnancy documented by KUWTK cameras. Kris has also featured Kim, 37, Kourtney, 38, and 30-year-old Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna‘s pregnancy and birth experiences.

One day after the news broke, Kris, 61 — who is in Milan with model daughter Kendall to attend the Bottega Veneta fashion week show — spoke of the pregnancy as if she had just learned about it.

“It wouldn’t be the family if something didn’t happen every single day,” she told reporters.

Do you think that Kris Jenner is wrong for wanting to make money off of Kylie’s unborn baby? Sound off in the comments below.

