Kylie’s Cocaine Scandal! Baby Daddy Travis Scott’s Father Busted For Drug Possession

Kylie Jenner is welcoming her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, but does she know about his family’s dark past? RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Scott’s father was recently arrested for drug possession.

In court documents obtained from Austin County Court in Texas, Jacques Webster was arrested on October 23, 2016 for possession of cocaine.

“[Webster] did then and there intentionally or knowingly possess a controlled substance, namely Cocaine, in an amount of less than one gram,” the court papers read.

Webster pled guilty to the offense. He was sentenced to six days in county jail.

The rapper’s father was also ordered to pa $10,000 in fines, $270.48 in court costs and $180 in restitution.

Jenner, 20, began dating Scott, 25, after her April split from longtime boyfriend Tyga.

Webster may become Jenner’s father-in-law, as a source told RadarOnline.com that Scott is pressuring her to marry him!

“Travis has been trying to push Kylie into doing a shotgun wedding, and he is really adamant about it,” a source close to Jenner said.

But Jenner’s family, especially momager Kris Jenner, is “skeptical” of Scott’s intentions.

“They think that he wants her to have his kid and then marry him so that he can have a free ride,” the insider said. “Kylie does want to be married one day, but she does not know if she wants it to be with him. She clearly still loves Tyga.”

