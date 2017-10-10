Kylie Jenner Drops Subtle Baby Hints On Snapchat: ‘I’m Thinking Blue’

Kylie Jenner has been especially quiet since the news broke of her pregnancy, at least until now! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the Lip Kit mogul dropped some subtle hints about the sex of her baby via Snapchat just yesterday! Posting a photo of two pink iPhone cases and one blue one, she wrote: “Which one? I’m thinking blue.”

Then, she posted a snap f three cinnamon buns in the oven! Could she get more obvious?

As Radar readers know, sister Khloe Kardashian is also expecting her first child, while Kim Kardashian will soon welcome her third child via surrogate.

Even though Kylie has not spoken out about her pregnancy yet, Caitlyn Jenner‘s rep accidentally confirmed the news himself!

A source told Radar that the 20-year-old who is roughly four months pregnant with her first child from boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, will reveal her pregnancy on Instagram.

“Kylie will announce her pregnancy on Instagram in the next week or so,” the source said. “And she believes that she is going to break the internet when she does.”

She has also reportedly hired an A-list baby squad to make sure everything runs smoothly!

Do you think Kylie Jenner’s snapchats were meant to be cues about her unborn baby? Sound off in the comments below.

