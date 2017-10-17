Ashamed? Kylie Ditches Annual Kardashian Christmas Photo To Hide Baby Bump!

Kylie Jenner has stayed awfully quiet amid rumors of her unexpected pregnancy, and now she’s even refused to appear in her Kardashian family’s Christmas special! A source told RadarOnline.com that the 20-year-old reality star was at the shoot, yet remained in “hiding” because she is not yet ready to show the world her baby bump!

PHOTOS: $40K In Work! Top Docs Reveal 17-Year-Old Kylie Jenner’s Boob Job, Lip Injections & More, See 6 Shocking Photos Of Her Transformation

Oh no big deal…just Ice Skating with @nancyakerrigan in Calabasas in 95 degree heat for our Christmas Special!!!! #nancykerrigan #christmasinOctober #santaselves #santa #soexcited A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Oct 16, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

In the photo posted by momager Kris Jenner, 61, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan was present – even pregnant sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, and BFF Jonathan Cheban, 43, dressed as Santa Claus. So why is Kylie so reluctant to show her growing belly?

As Radar previously reported, Caitlyn Jenner‘s rep accidentally confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy – with boyfriend Travis Scott, 25 – by stating that they had learned the news “some time ago.”

PHOTOS: Turnt Up Teen! Kylie Jenner’s ‘Round Two’ Of Coachella Partying Worries Family — 10 Photos Of Girl Gone Wild

Ever since, Kylie has been sharing baby hints all over social media. “I’m thinking blue,” she wrote on a cryptic Snapchat post. She’s also been sharing photos of her in baggy clothing, and throwback snaps showing her old, fit body.

When do you think Kylie Jenner will finally come clean about her pregnancy? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.