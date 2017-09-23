Party-On! Kylie Jenner Celebrates BFF Jordyn Woods Birthday Amid Baby News

As the world talked about her pregnancy Kylie Jenner celebrated her BFF’s birthday.

The 20-year-old – who is reportedly expecting her first child with Travis Scott – joined her Life of Kylie co-star Jordyn Woods for her birthday.

Woods turned 20 and Kylie documented the birthday on her Snapchat.

The friends visited Malibu Wines Safaris before having a birthday dinner as mom Kris Jenner, 61, admitted that she was surprised at the news.

Her friends were photographed with animals and having a good time while generous Kylie gifted her BFF with a brand new car!

The birthday girl was in tears over her amazing present or maybe it was Kylie’s baby news!

Meanwhile, rumored ‘baby daddy’ Travis Scott, 24, made an appearance on Friday evening at LIV at the Fontainebleau in Miami.

The rapper was joined by Scott Disick, 34, and his new girlfriend Sofia Richie, 19, who are also currently in Florida.

Kylie Jenner is reportedly four months pregnant with Scott’s baby – the couple only started dating in April.

