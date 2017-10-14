Kylie Jenner Talks About ‘Baby’ On Snapchat

Kylie Jenner keeps teasing followers about her pregnancy. As Radar readers know, the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians TV star is having a baby with her rapper boyfriend Travis Scott.

But Jenner has yet to officially confirm the news. On Friday, however, she captioned a series of Snapchat selfie videos of her face on Friday, “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby.” Jenner’s face looks noticeably fuller in the shots. Her caption comes from the title of the “Cigarettes After Sex” song, which played in the background as Jenner sipped on a drink by the pool.

Kylie has been sharing lots of photos of herself on social media, usually wearing dark-colored clothes and focusing on her face instead of her baby bump.

But she keeps dropping as many expectant hints as she can to keep fans interested. For example, Jenner recently posted a photo of two pink iPhone cases and one blue one, writing on Snapchat, “Which one? I’m thinking blue.”

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Jenner was considering selling her pregnancy announcement to the highest bidder, but is now going to break the big news herself. “Kylie will announce her pregnancy on Instagram in the next week or so. And she believes that she is going to break the internet when she does,” a spy said.

According to Radar sources, Jenner is already spending $50,000 per month on her pregnancy needs.

Musician beau Scott wants to marry Kylie before the baby is born, Radar insiders have dished, but her family is becoming “very skeptical” of his parenting skills.

