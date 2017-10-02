‘KUWTK’ Premiere Recap: Kim & Khloe Talk Babies As Kendall Cries Over Pepsi Scandal

Keeping up with the Kardashians season 14 premiered on E! Sunday night proving that, even after 10 years on-air, the famous family can still deliver some serious drama!

The episode started off with Kim, 38, Kourtney, 39, and Khloe, 33, deciding to take a trip together to Cleveland, Ohio, to see where Khloe had set up house with soon-to-be baby-daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson, 25 !

“It’s a much simpler life and I actually crave it,” Khloe told her sisters leading up to the trip.

In another scene, the screen flashed to Kim and Khloe who – while sitting together on a private jet – began to criticize Caitlyn Jenner, 67, whose scathing Kardashian-bashing autobiography just launched when the episode was filmed.

Kim told Khloe that she was bothered by Cait’s admission that she had gotten gender reassignment surgery. “Why couldn’t she have told that to us,” Kim asked Khloe before Khloe snapped back with a headline-grabbing Caitlyn jab of, “It’s not ’cause you’re trans. That’s not why I’m not talking you. It’s because you’re a bad, mean person.”

Cut to Cleveland! Kim, Khloe and Kourtney — along with Kim’s assistant Stephanie Shepard and Khloe’s BFF, Malika Haqq — went out to dinner and just ‘decided’ to play ‘truth or dare!’

Kourtney dropped the first major bombshell when asked if she would ever have another baby with ex Scott Disick, 34. “I feel like I would if the situation was right,” she admitted.

Then it was Khloe’s turn to answer the clearly-scripted baby question, telling the group that she was not planning to have kids with Tristan “anytime soon.” Instead, the expecting new mother said that she was “letting go and letting God!” Coincidentally, KUWTK fans learned that Khloe was pregnant with Tristan’s baby just last week, days before the new season was set to launch.

Meanwhile, as Kim, Khloe and Kourtney enjoyed Cleveland, Caitlyn’s daughter, Kendall Jenner, 22, showed vulnerability for once when she broke down in tears over the Pepsi commercial that almost ruined her career!

In the commercial, Kendall lead a massive crowd of protestors to a gate guarded by police officers. The model handed the police officer a pepsi and was accused of trivializing the ongoing Black Lives Mater Movement. After the controversy Pepsi pulled the commercial and issued a public apology.

“I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams. But after I saw the reaction, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck and I really didn’t know what to do that I completely shut down,” Kendall said, adding, “I feel really bad that anyone that anyone was ever offended… This was taken such a wrong way… I have no idea how I’m gonna bounce back from it.”

The episode ended with more Caitlyn hating. Kim told her mom, Kris Jenner, 61, that she felt betrayed by Cait over the memoir drama.

“Clearly she gave me a different book with everything edited out that she didn’t want us to see.” Kim said before Kris took one last jab at Caityn and said, “I never had any idea. I never would have done this to my kids. I’m always the last to know.”

