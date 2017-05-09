SOAKED! Kardashians Throw Drinks In Scott Disick’s Face On ‘KUWTK’ Sneak Peek

.

Things are getting heated between Scott Disick and the Kardashian klan!

In preview clip from this week’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the Lord must pay for his deviant actions.

As Radar readers know, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex got in major trouble when he invited a girl named Chelsea on the family trip to Costa Rica.

“I did something wrong as always,” Disick says in confessional. Unfortunately, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and momager Kris are nowhere near forgiving him — tossing their drinks in his face one-by-one!

While driving away in a golf cart, Kourtney laughs off the incident, saying, “That actually made me feel better!”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

