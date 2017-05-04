Kim Kardashian Living ‘On Edge’ After Paris Robbery: ‘I Can’t Trust Anyone’

Kim Kardashian West‘s world has completely changed following the terrifying Paris robbery, and now the reality star doesn’t know who she can trust.

In a sneak-peek video from Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim reveals to sister Kourtney that multiple suspects were arrested in connection to the heist, making her fearful of just how many conspirators there were behind the crime.

“I honestly never thought that they would catch the robbers,” the 36-year-old admits in confessional. “I just thought so much time has gone on and I didn’t really realize how diligent the French police were being and just all the hard work they were really putting into it.”

“To find out that there were so many people involved, hearing detail after detail, really just opened up a whole different perspective for me of feeling safe,” she continues, adding that authorities identified the suspects thanks to fingerprints on the duct tape they used to tie Kardashian.

Now, Kim lives very differently.

“It definitely opened up my eyes to a whole different world that I can’t erase — I can’t go backwards,” she tells Kourtney. “Life is always going to be different. Now I just have to be super aware of everything that I do and who I share it with.”

“Knowing that it’s a possibility that people close to me were involved makes me feel I can’t trust anyone,” she continues. “And that really sucks. It just opened up my eyes that this happens and that there’s really bad people in this world.”

“I can still live my life, but just on edge,” she adds.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

