SECOND ATTEMPT: Kim Kardashian Robbers Tried Heist Once Before — But Kanye Was Home

In a preview clip of Sunday’s upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian West calls momage Kris Jenner to catch her up on her long court day in New York City over her Paris robbery case.

Most shocking of all, Kardashian learned that the robbers had been tracking her whereabouts for years, and even attempted to rob her before — but stopped upon discovering that husband Kanye West was with her.

“It’s really interesting to see what their side of the story is,” she continues. “And to hear the background information of how they had been following me, and how they attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris but [Kanye] was with me.”

As for her day in court, Kim told Kris: “I was there from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It was just a really long thing because you have to explain it to a translator, then the translator has to explain it to the judge. Then she writes it with the clerk, then they have to read what you wrote. You have to do it sentence by sentence.”

“They showed me pictures of all of them,” she continued. “One guy admitted to driving them, and then one inside admitted it.”

“I think it was really interesting to see the faces of everyone — just by their height and weight, I could tell who from this lineup was in the room with me,” Kim also said. “I was able to see who confessed. One of them was the guy that was in the room with me, and it was very interesting to hear his story. It was pretty similar to my story — of course there were a few things that they’re not saying to get lesser charges. But they were pretty honest and did tell most of the story exactly how it happened.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

