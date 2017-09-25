‘KUWTK’ 10 Year Anniversary: Inside The Family’s Most Painful & Shocking Secrets

It’s been a decade since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on E! and for the first time in a very long time, the entire famous family came together for last night’s 10 Year Anniversary Special and were grilled by executive producer Ryan Seacrest on their most shocking secrets – past and present!

The hour and half episode featured matriarch Kris Jenner, 61, with daughter’s Kim Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, as well as Kendall, 21, and Kylie Jenner, 20. Although Caitlyn Jenner, 67, Rob Kardashian, 33, and Kim’s hubby Kanye West, 39, were not present, one of the most shocking moments occurred when Scott Disick came out to reveal that he was still very much in love with three-time baby-mama Kourtney despite the fact that both are currently linked to other people!

PHOTOS: 20 Most Ridiculous Moments From The Kardashians’ Reality Shows

The show started off with momager Kris sitting down with Seacrest to tell the story of how it all began a decade ago. At the time the family were not known at all, except for their affiliation to O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team” lawyer, late Robert Kardashian. After Kim Kardashian comes out to sit alongside her mother, Seacrest shared a never-seen-before tape that was shown to execs at E! that landed them the deal, starring none other than Kim, who said that she “loved” her job as a “personal shopper to celebrities!”

Although Kim said that, in the beginning, everyday was “shade room” at the house they all shared, they worked 18 hour days with no break. After she revealed that they do not actually watch their own reality show, Kim teared up when she told fans that her greatest accomplishment was “the family empire and how we all worked so hard. That just makes me so proud.”

PHOTOS: They Really Did Say It! 50 Outrageous Kardashian Quotes

The cameras then flashed to Kourtney and Khloe, who both looked stunning as they sipped on ritzy champagne! Seacrest then played a compilation clip of Khloe’s shocking body transformation, which started off with her slamming her own weight!

“I have always been known as the fat sister,” she says before it turns to a clip of Khloe yelling at Kris. “You make me feel like a piece of shit because of my weight!” The now girlfriend of NBA star Tristan Thompson has since lost a ton of weight and launched a spin-off show, Revenge Body, in addition to her own line of plus-sized denim jeans. I feel empowered about how I feel now. I never thought I was fat myself. Everyone just told me I was fat. It’s taken me years to put myself first.”

PHOTOS: Kleaning Up Their Act? 12 Photos Of The Kardashians Without Makeup

When she was asked about Thompson, she said that her relationship is a “level five out of six” and that she loves spending most of her free time with her man in Cleveland, Ohio… Kim chimed in saying, “It’s like half her time” before Khloe snaps back at Kim and said, “Get to know me!” Kris tried her best to end the obvious tension and said, “Kim this is Khloe. Khloe this is Kim.”

One of the most shocking points on the anniversary special came when Kourtney was asked about her relationship with estranged ex and baby-daddy, Disick, 34!

PHOTOS: Kardashian Family Halloween Photo Album

“We are co-parenting and just trying to get along. We are definitely psychotic. Since we’ve broken up the last time almost two years ago, we have never been back together. People think that we have but we haven’t,” Kourtney told Seacrest, who then asked her, “How would you feel if he fell in love with another woman, or how would he feel if you fell in love with another man?”

Kourtney, who has been dating younger model Younes Bendjima, 24, answered Seacrest by saying, “I don’t know.” Then Disick came out and sat right next to Kourtney, putting his arm around her!

PHOTOS: Where Did All Of The Kardashian Family Pets Go?

“I just want everyone to know that we are just co-parenting, but I still try to f**k her once a week,” Disick said sarcastically. Then things turned very serious and Seacrest asked the former couple, “Is there a chance it could ever go back to the way it was?

“I don’t know. The debauchery that has gone on has closed the door several billion times,” Kourtney said. But Disick got real and told the audience, “I’m dying over here. We have a beautiful relationship and are able to travel with my family. I will always love her she is the only person I have ever loved.”

PHOTOS: The Kardashians’ 20 Most Cringe-Worthy Sex Confessions

Disick – who has been caught spending time with nineteen-year-old Sofia Richie as of late – added, “I don’t think that anyone has any doubt that I love her” before getting on one knee and asked Kourtney “But do you know?” The audience, and family, gasped thinking that Disick was going to propose as it cut to commercial. After the break, Disick stood up revealing that it was just a joke. Clearly, it was also a way to get viewers to stay tuned!

Another shocking moment came when Kim said that when she became pregnant with daughter North, 4, she was told by doctors that it was a miscarriage because they could not find a heartbeat. Obviously, that ended up being a wrong assessment. Then Kim dropped another bomb, which was the biggest of them all!

PHOTOS: On The Kourt Docket: 17 Times The Kardashians Were Sued

Seacrest told Kim that producers made a montage of Kanye and Kim’s relationship. When he asked her how long their friendship had been going on before things got serious, Kim said, “We’ve been friends since 2002. He was doing a video shoot with an artist I was friends with.”

“It changed right before I get married to Kris Humphries,” Kim said before finally coming clean that things between her and Kanye may have turned romantic while she was still married to Kris Humphries. “It took me marrying Kris to learn what I really wanted. After our divorce, I went to Paris to Kanye’s fashion show and fell in love with him instantly!”

PHOTOS: Throwback! Get An Exclusive Look At The Kardashians – As Kids

After Kim’s bombshell confession, Seacrest brought out Kendall and Kylie. When asked about the rumors suggesting that there was animosity between them, Kylie said, “I couldn’t imagine doing all of this without Kendall. I don’t know what I would do without her. I feel like we have all grown up in twos.”

The show ended with Seacrest asking each one of them to relive their most painful time filming KUWTK!

PHOTOS: Sexy Or Stomach-Turning? The Kardashians’ 20 Most Naked Moments

Kris shared that her most painful day has been when it set in that her husband of over 20 years, Bruce Jenner, finished his transition into Caitlyn, telling Seacrest, “Even the cameramen were crying when I broke down crying.”

But Caitlyn’s transition wasn’t only the hardest day of filming for Kris, as Khloe and Kylie also shared that it was a tough time. As Kris looked down, Kylie stood up for Caitlyn, saying, “I am so happy that my dad is living her true self. She did it at the right time and she waited until Kendall and I were older. I think it all happened at the right time.”

PHOTOS: 10 Times The Kardashians’ Business Ventures Went Kaput

Kim revealed her most painful experience was (shockingly) not her Paris robbery. Instead, the internet-breaking beauty revealed that the hardest episode to film for her was when she had to talk about the pain she caused Kourtney in high school!

“Kourtney had naked photos taken and I had them in my purse. However, my purse was stolen and in the photos, Kourtney was underage. I remember crying and was so upset. But then the FBI got involved and it because this huge situation.”

PHOTOS: Kardashian Family Secrets – Housekeepers Reveal All Their Hidden Dirt

All in all, the KUWTK revealed that, even after a decade, they remain much closer that fans think and insist that they have a family group chat that has never ended. Khloe added that their chat even includes estranged brother Rob who is “doing good” according to his sisters.

Do you think that Keeping up with the Kardashians will last another decade? Sound off in the comments below.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.