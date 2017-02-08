Kristen’s Nightmare! Alice Doute’s Files For Bankruptcy & Loses Childhood Home

Kristen Doute isn’t a SURver anymore, but her mom is still a waitress! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Alice Faye Doute filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in 2016 after her tips weren’t enough to keep her family’s home.

“Debtor works part time as a waitress,” she claimed in her petition obtained by Radar. “Debtor lives with her boyfriend who pays most of the living expenses. Debtor uses her funds for personal items.”

Alice, 61, reported only making $163 per month — with only $50 being from tips.

The Vanderpump Rules star’s mom stated that she owed up to 49 creditors an amount between $0 and $50,000. She only had $46,349.38 in assets at the time of filing.

Kristen’s childhood home went into foreclosure earlier that year, and was sold for $75,000. Her mom used part of the money to pay off her liens, and is saving almost $9,000 for “needed dental work.” But, she still owes $12,904.38 for a mortgage foreclosure deficiency balance.

Alice also owes $7,092 for a vehicle repossession deficiency balance, and thousands to banks. She has yet to pay off her $379 Macy’s credit card balance from 1990 as well.

Her bankruptcy case is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Kristen, 33, is currently living with her boyfriend Carter. She attempted to launch a clothing line to support herself, but nothing is available for purchase on the brand’s website.

