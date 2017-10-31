Kris Jenner ‘Knew O.J. Was Guilty From The Beginning!’ Caitlyn Jenner Reveals

Caitlyn Jenner, 68, just dropped a major bombshell about O.J. Simpson, 70, claiming he and Kris Jenner, 61, always knew he was guilty! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the momager’s ex spouse revealed the news during an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Caitlyn claimed that two weeks before her untimely death, Nicole Brown Simpson came to Kris to beg he for help, saying “He says he’s going to kill me and get away with it because he’s O.J. Simpson.”

Kris allegedly “brushed her off,” asking her to calm down and not think such dark thoughts – but two weeks later, she carried a deep guilt for not having believed her.

“Unfortunately, it was right,” added Caitlyn.

As Radar readers know, O.J. had widely been accused of having murdered his wife Nicole as well as her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994. Despite there being extensive evidence pointing to him, he was found not guilty, and set free for another 14 years.

Continued Caitlyn: “We pretty much knew he was guilty, right from the beginning, but the whole thing was: ‘Is he going to get away with it?'”

Speaking of O.J.’s initial trial, the former Olympic athlete recalled: “We were in [prosecutor] Marcia Clarke‘s office at the court house when the verdict came down…”

She claimed that Kris turned to her and said “You know, we should have listened to Nicole, she was right from the beginning.”

Caitlyn added, “That whole thing is just so, so sad,” but at least “his life has been ruined – which is good.”

Finally, Caitlyn Jenner assured viewers that she herself has never spoken to O.J. Simpson, nor does she “want to.”

Kris Jenner has yet to comment on her ex’s shocking reveal.

