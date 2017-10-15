COUPLE ALERT

Back On! Kris Jenner Goes On Date Night With Corey Gamble

Designer Tommy Hilfiger joins them at celebrity hot spot.

By
Posted on

It looks like ‘momager’ Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are back on again.

Things seemed to have cooled between the pair recently with the 61-year-old Kardashian matriarch being linked to a Nigerian businessman Christopher Cunningham recently.

But both Jenner and Gamble, 36, were all smiles as they left celebrity hotspot Craig’s in West Hollywood on Saturday evening.

PHOTOS: Kris Jenner & Khloe Kardashian At War Over Lamar’s Treatment

Kris, 63, wore a colorful a floral style robe while her much younger guy dressed in a casual blue shirt with matching pants for their rare public appearance.

As the pair left the popular restaurant they were joined by famous clothing designer, Tommy Hilfiger.

Maybe, a new deal is in the works for the Kardashians to wear some of his trendy outfits on one of their shows.

PHOTOS: Lamar Update: Odom Transferred To LA Hospital For Rehab, Kris Jenner Returns Home From Vegas & More On NBA Star’s Recovery

Whatever the reason, Kris was certainly all smiles as she walked with her handsome friends back to her waiting SUV.

This has been a busy time for her with both her daughters, Khloe and Kylie, both currently expecting babies amid reports she recently splashed out $1.65 millon on a new Calabasas condo to be closer to them.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Comments