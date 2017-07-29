Hot Momager – Kris Jenner Flaunts Fabulous Body At Sixty- One!

Kris Jenner looks amazing for her age.

Jenner, 61, displayed her curves in some sexy lingerie via her famous daughter Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram.

She displayed her ample assets in a sexy selfie posing in a loose knit lacy white robe over her sexy lingerie.

Khloe, 33, wrote: “‘Kris Jenner looking like a snack!”

Kris Jenner looking like a snack! 👀 I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad! A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 29, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

Adding an emoji of wide eyes before closing out: ‘I see you mommy! #6KidsAndBad!’

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is the third of the six children she’s referred to in her Instagram caption, the eldest being 38-year-old Kourtney Kardashian

Those three women and brother Rob Kardashian, 30, are Kris’ daughters by the late lawyer Robert Kardashian, whom Kris had been married to from 1978 to 1991.

Then from 1991 until 2015, Kris was married to former Olympian Bruce Jenner, the couple having two daughters – 19-year-old Kylie Jenner and 21-year-old Kendall Jenner – has now become a woman.

Amazingly, she has now also got six grandchildren and is romantically linked once again to Corey Gamble, 36.

Kris believes in eating healthily and exercising regularly too and the benefits are there for all to see.

