Hollywood Publicist Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Teen, Shuts Down PR Company

Fames Nashville publicist Kirt Webster has shut down his own public relations company to fight sexual assault allegations! The business, called Kirt Webster Public Relations, was closed down this Wednesday, November 1. Webster’s news came after male country singer, Austin Rick, accused the media mogul of sexual misconduct and violent threats.

According to WKRN, the artist bashed Webster via social media this past Friday, saying that when he was just 18, the businessman threatened to ruin his career if he didn’t engage in sexual acts with him.

“In 2008, Kirt Webster, the CEO of the powerful ‘Webster Public Relations’ did terrible, terrible things to me,” wrote Rick. “He sexually assaulted me repeatedly, he drugged and sexually violated me, he offered me publicity opportunities and magazine columns in exchange for sexual acts. He paid me to keep my mouth shut. And he did everything under threat that he’d make sure nobody in the industry ever heard my name again.”

Webster’s rep denied all claims against his client, saying in a statement: “As a single adult, Mr. Webster has had multiple relationships over the course of his professional life, all of which have been consensual. This includes a brief relationship with Mr. Rick. It saddens Mr. Webster that nine years later, after Mr. Rick’s music career has been stagnant, Mr. Rick has taken the opportunistic approach of mischaracterizing that relationship and posting untrue allegations.”

Despite having publicized his alleged innocence, Webster quickly shut down his renowned PR company just four days after Rick issued his sexual assault complaint.

