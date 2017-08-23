‘He’s Bleeding Everywhere!’ Kim Zolciak Screams Moments After Dog Mauls Son

Kim Zolciak will relive the trauma of her son Kash Biermann‘s dog attack when Don’t Be Tardy premieres in October, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her home security cameras captured the screams and yells throughout their mansion as the 5-year-old was attacked. The trailer showed Kim, 39, running through her house to get to her son’s side and her husband Kroy, 31, running with the tot in his arms to get him to the hospital.

“He’s bleeding everywhere,” Brielle Biermann says as the ambulance is shown.

“I feel so guilty,” she confessed to her mom while they rode in the car moments after.

“It doesn’t matter to me,” Kim told her 20-year-old daughter before yelling, “Kroy, there’s a major problem” in a separate clip.

“Somebody better take care of my son!” she screamed at hospital staffers.

Radar exclusively confirmed that the tot’s traumatic incident was captured by cameras and would serve as a storyline for the show’s sixth season in May.

Kash was attacked by a dog in April and was rushed into emergency surgery for “traumatic injuries.” Kim refused to give any details on the incident during a Watch What Happens Live appearance, but revealed on Instagram that Kash would not need any “additional surgeries” in July.

Kim and Kroy continue to struggle with animals, as Fulton County animal control was called to their home over their treatment of their rescue dogs. Officers found that Kim and Kroy were caring for their animals appropriately, but warned the couple of the dangers of leaving their dogs in the garage.

