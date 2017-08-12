Kim Zolciak Slams Kenya Moore’s Birthday Message To Hubby After Quickie Wedding

The Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kenya Moore‘s bitter feud is continuing.

In a Friday night Instagram post, Moore celebrated her husband Marc Daly‘s birthday in New York with a loving picture of the two of them and a caption that read, “Happy Birthday to my husband my one and only my everything. Your wife for life #MrsDaly.”

PHOTOS: The 14 Most Outrageous ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Secrets & Scandals

But when “The Shade Room” decided to repost Moore’s missive, Zolciak weighed in with just one word, as E! News reported, “Lies!!”

As Radar has reported, the battle between the two RHOA stars began with Moore questioning Zolciak’s finances, and mother-of-six Zolciak throwing shade at the beauty queen’s quickie wedding.

Then the two women got into an explosive argument at Nene Leakes‘’ “white party” after Zolciak, 39, confronted Moore, 46, about spreading rumors about her money troubles with hubby Kroy Biermann, 31.

PHOTOS: Like Mother, Like Daughter! Kim Zolciak Defends Brielle’s Sexy Bikini Photos & Her Relationship With Boyfriend

Also, “Kenya came into the party flashing her wedding ring and calling Kim jealous that she took her spot on RHOA,” an insider told Radar. Moore shocked fans by walking down the aisle with Daly in a secret ceremony in St. Lucia this June, with Bravo cameras not present. The marriage has raised eyebrows as Moore was previously accused of faking things with her previous boyfriend to get publicity.

PHOTOS: Kim Zolciak Says She Loves Her ‘Chunky’ Legs After Fans Fat Shame Her — See 9 Sexy Selfies That Show Off Her Curves

After Moore and Zolciak got into their dustup at Leakes’ party, Zolciak’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, blasted her mom’s rival on Twitter. Brielle wrote, “Kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch.” When someone asked Brielle via Twitter why she didn’t @ her, Brielle responded, “I don’t need to! She stalks me and my mom.”

Meanwhile, while she’s thrilled to be married, Moore has also been mourning the death of her beloved grandmother, who raised her.

PHOTOS: Photoshop Scandal! Kim Zolciak Busted Altering Pics For Slimmer Waist & Thighs

But Zolciak believes Moore is once again faking her romantic life. A source told Radar, “Kim taunted Kenya saying that her recent union is fake and she doesn’t have a marriage license!”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.